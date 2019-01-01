NEWS Michael Douglas planning quiet celebration for dad Kirk's 103rd birthday Newsdesk Share with :







Michael Douglas's dad Kirk has pleaded with his son to not throw him a massive bash for his upcoming 103rd birthday.



The Hollywood icon celebrates his big day on 9 December but, speaking to U.S. late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, the Fatal Attraction star, 75, revealed his dad is over the grand parties they used to throw every year.



"Well, it's like, so 100. Okay, so he was 100. Big birthday, big birthday. The trouble is, when you're 100, you don't really want a big birthday," Michael explained. "I threw a big party for him, it was great."



He continued: "101. You know, 'OK, let's have a nice party.' 'Again? I don't...' 'Dad, it's 101 years old. You have to have a birthday.' 102... So he's begging me, he's got tears down his eyes. 'Let's just have dinner, the family together. Bring the kids.'"



Kirk's wife of 65 years, Anne Buydens, has also reached triple digits - but the actor joked he'll be in trouble for sharing that detail, as she prefers to lie about her age.



"She's French and been lying about her age all her life," he laughed. "I say, 'Anne, you're going to be 100.' 'No, no, no. You don't say that.' 'You're going to be 100 this last year.' 'No, no, how dare you say that to me,'" he recalled, after his stepmum celebrated the milestone in April.



Michael's mother Diana, who was married to Kirk from 1943 to 1951, died in 2015 aged 92.