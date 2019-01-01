NEWS Director Todd Phillips exploring Joker sequel Newsdesk Share with :







Director Todd Phillips is reportedly exploring the idea of creating a sequel to Joker.



The comic book drama, which follows the bleak origin story of DC's iconic criminal mastermind, has been a huge success for Warner Bros., and the movie recently became the first R-rated movie to pass the $1 billion (£773 million) mark at the worldwide box office.



The filmmaker originally insisted that the movie would be a one-off, but with Joaquin Phoenix's performance as failed comedian Arthur Fleck generating Oscar buzz, studio boss Toby Emmerich is keen to explore possible ideas for a sequel with Phillips and co-writer Scott Silver, according to editors at Variety.



Sources told the outlet that talks are "very preliminary, no deal is in place, no storyline has been decided upon, and no script is currently being written", and the 48-year-old director is allegedly adamant that any follow-up sticks to the bleak and offbeat style of the original.



Editors at The Hollywood Reporter report that the filmmaker asked for the rights to develop more gritty films that focused on the backstories of superheroes and villains.



However, an insider at Warner Bros. shot down rumours that Phillips would be creating any more origin stories for other DC characters, and told Variety that any sequel to Joker would "take years" to get off the ground.



In the movie, Phillips teased the possibility that the Joker and Bruce Wayne are related, but he insisted that he wouldn't be involving the Caped Crusader.