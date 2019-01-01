Chadwick Boseman auditioned for role of Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy

Chadwick Boseman auditioned for the role of Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy years before he was cast as fellow Marvel superhero Black Panther.

The 21 Bridges actor is perhaps best known for playing T'Challa / Black Panther in the Marvel film franchise, including instalments such as 2016's Captain America: Civil War, the final two Avengers movies, and his own standalone film, which won three Oscars earlier this year.

However, during a recent interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Boseman revealed that he originally tried out to play Drax the Destroyer in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy movie, but never expected to get the role, which eventually went to former wrestler Dave Bautista.

"It's about going in and playing. I didn't think I was going to get it," he explained. "We didn't know what Guardians was going to be so I didn't know what it was. I only had a few pages at that time so it was good to come in and play to see what they did with it."

Despite not being successful with the Drax audition, Boseman believes the opportunity got him in front of Marvel casting directors, who thought of him when they were casting for Black Panther.

"Well, sometimes, that's the way it works as an actor. You go in knowing you're not gonna get it, but you're meeting the people that, you know they might be like, 'He's not this, but we'll put him in this other thing.' So, I feel like that was one of the moments where they were like, 'Hey, we could use him later,'" the star added, giving a shout out to casting director Sarah Finn, who was responsible for finding every actor that appears in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The 41-year-old will reprise the role of Black Panther for a sequel, which is set to hit cinemas in May 2022.