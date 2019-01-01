Paloma Faith drew on violent childhood for Pennyworth role

British singer Paloma Faith drew on the violence she experienced as a child when playing villainess Bet Sykes in Batman TV series Pennyworth.

The Stone Cold Sober hitmaker stars as Bet, a sociopath who holds Batman's future butler Alfred Pennyworth's girlfriend hostage, in the prequel show.

But in a new interview, Paloma claimed she had no trouble acting indulging her sadistic side, as she just drew on the fights she witnessed as a kid.

"My childhood at home wasn't always perfect," she told the Bustle UK website. "Without giving too much information I was drawing from my own childhood experiences and what violence I have seen growing up.

"I know what a fight looks like and I know how to execute one because London's a pretty violent place when you're growing up in those circumstances."

Paloma was drawn to the "complicated" role of Bet because she got the chance to indulge the violent side of herself she's always held back.

"I found it quite cathartic. I've never been violent in my life but I feel like it's some of the best therapy I've ever had," the 38-year-old commented.

Set in London during the 1960s, Pennyworth follows Alfred, played by Jack Bannon, a former British special forces soldier who meets young billionaire Thomas Wayne - Bruce Wayne/Batman's future father - after starting his own security firm.

Pennyworth debuted on U.S. network Epix in July, and last month, bosses at the broadcaster confirmed it will be renewed for a second season.