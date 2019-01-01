NEWS Jamie Foxx left a $2,000 tip after salsa dancing in a restaurant until 5am Newsdesk Share with :







The 51-year-old actor paid a visit to Brooklyn Chop House in New York - which usually closes at 11pm on weeknights - with a group of around 30 friends on Tuesday (19.11.19) evening and had such a great time, he didn't want to leave.



Sources told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "[When the music was turned up, he jumped up and began salsa dancing with a patron and the waitstaff."



The insider told the publication that Jamie stayed there until 5am but left an incredibly generous tip for the staff.

The 'Ray' actor visited the eatery after giving a 45-minute performance at a benefit for the Prostate Cancer Foundation, which raised $5 million and was attended by the likes of David Geffen, David Foster and Katharine McPhee, earlier in the evening.



An attendee said of Jamie's performance: "Everyone got on their chairs."



Meanwhile, Jamie's daughter, Corinne Foxx, recently claimed her Oscar-winning dad gave her bad advice before she made her feature film debut in Johannes Roberts' '47 Meters Down: Uncaged'.



She said: "He's always like, 'It so easy, you can do it,' and I'm like, 'Dad, you won an Oscar, of course it's easy for you'."



However, Corinne admitted she is very proud of Jamie and thrilled that he supports her as she follows in his footsteps.



She explained: "My dad's such a talented actor, and I'm so thrilled red to walk in his footsteps. It's a big deal, I want to do him well.



"I grew up going to set with my dad and going to his premieres, and to finally have my own and him coming to mine, it's so full circle for me."