Al Pacino wants to star in bad movies

Al Pacino is planning to pick roles in films he thinks will flop in order to challenge his acting skills.

The Godfather star's latest movie, Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, has earned huge critical acclaim, but he tells GQ magazine he now finds himself drawn to projects he thinks might end up falling flat.

"You know what? I may be falling into a bad habit now," the 79-year-old reveals. "I think I'm starting to get a little perverse. I'm starting to want to do films that aren't really very good and try to make them better. And that's become my challenge."

Explaining that money is also a consideration, he adds: "Sometimes they offer you money to do something that's not adequate. And you talk yourself into it. And somewhere within you, you know that this thing is gonna be a lemon.

"But then, when it comes full circle, and you see it, you say, 'Oh, no. I'm gonna make this better.' And you spend a lot of time and you're doing all these things, and you say, 'If I can just get this to be a mediocre film,' and you get excited by that. It's an impulse that I've got to just put that away now."

One role he has got his eye on, however, is King Lear, as he now says he's now ready to play William Shakespeare's iconic ageing monarch on screen.

"I didn't even think of doing King Lear, which I was offered 10 years ago. But now when I look at it, I understand some things I just didn't then. So there's these mini revelations that come along," Al adds.

The Irishman is in cinemas now.