Lili Reinhart: 'I really do struggle with OCD'

Lili Reinhart has assured fans she wasn't being glib when she mentioned a battle with an "OCD thing" during a recent interview - she really does struggle with the mental health condition.

The Riverdale star was savaged by critics, who felt she had no right to talk about Obsessive Compulsive Disorder during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, but she has now taken to Twitter to explain she has been suffering since she was a child.

"I just want to put out there re: my Fallon interview - I actually do suffer from OCD, it wasn't just a little quip I made on a talk show," the 23 year old explains. "I've had OCD since I was in elementary school. So, yes. I do have the right to talk about it. Thanks."

Lili made the comment that got her in trouble while promoting her new film Hustlers, telling Fallon her exotic dancer character throws up every time she gets nervous, and explaining the fake vomit would trigger her OCD.

'It was actually animal crackers and Sprite mixed together," she explained. "I thought I was going to have a problem here because I have this really like, OCD thing with floaters in water and in drinks. Like if my drink has a little floater in it, I'm like (gags), 'Get it out'. That's when I want to throw up! So having a cup of something that basically looked like 'floaters' in water was like my worst nightmare."

Lili has also battled depression but admits therapy has helped her live a better life.