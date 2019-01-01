Freida Pinto engaged

Actress Freida Pinto is engaged.

The Indian beauty took to Instagram on Thursday to share the news that she and photographer Cory Tran had taken their relationship to the next level.

"It all makes sense now. Life makes sense, the world makes sense, the past tears and trials make sense, what wise old lovers said about love makes sense, where I am makes sense and where I want to go completely makes sense," she wrote alongside professional photos of them embracing while Freida's engagement ring is on display.

"You my love are just the most beautiful creation to have ever walked into my life. And you are here to stay. Well, I am making you stay. Ha! All my love with all my heart. Oh and Happiest Birthday sweet Fiance!" she continued.

Cory captioned his post: "The best birthday present I could've asked for. Fiance (sic)."

Freida, 35, went public with her romance last year. She previously dated her Slumdog Millionaire co-star Dev Patel.