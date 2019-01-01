The Lighthouse and Uncut Gems lead Independent Spirit Awards nominations

The Lighthouse and Uncut Gems will lead the way at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards with five nominations each.

Robert Eggers's black-and-white thriller, starring Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe, is up for Best Director, Best Male Lead, Best Supporting Male, among others, while Josh and Benny Safdie's crime thriller, starring Adam Sandler, is up for Best Feature, Best Director, Best Screenplay and Best Male Lead, among others.

They face stiff competition from Shia LaBeouf's autobiographical film Honey Boy, which also landed five nominations, including Best Supporting Male for the Transformers star and his young co-star Noah Jupe.

For the coveted Best Feature prize, Uncut Gems will compete against A Hidden Life, Clemency, The Farewell, and Marriage Story, while Olivia Wilde's Booksmart is up for Best First Feature, alongside The Climb, Diane, The Last Black Man in San Francisco, The Mustang, and See You Yesterday.

The 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards will take place on 8 February in Santa Monica, Los Angeles.

The full list of nominees is:

BEST FEATURE

A Hidden Life

Clemency

The Farewell

Marriage Story

Uncut Gems

BEST FIRST FEATURE

Booksmart

The Climb

Diane

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

The Mustang

See You Yesterday

BEST FEMALE LEAD

Karen Allen - Colewell

Hong Chau - Driveways

Elisabeth Moss - Her Smell

Mary Kay Place - Diane

Alfre Woodard - Clemency

Renee Zellweger - Judy

BEST MALE LEAD

Chris Galust - Give Me Liberty

Kelvin Harrison, Jr. - Luce

Robert Pattinson - The Lighthouse

Adam Sandler - Uncut Gems

Matthias Schoenaerts - The Mustang

BEST DIRECTOR

Robert Eggers - The Lighthouse

Alma Har'el - Honey Boy

Julius Onah - Luce

Benny & Josh Safdie - Uncut Gems

Lorene Scafaria - Hustlers

BEST DOCUMENTARY

American Factory

Apollo 11

For Sama

Honeyland

Island of the Hungry Ghosts

BEST SUPPORTING MALE

Willem Dafoe - The Lighthouse

Noah Jupe - Honey Boy

Shia LaBeouf - Honey Boy

Jonathan Majors - The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Wendell Pierce - Burning Cane

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE

Jennifer Lopez - Hustlers

Taylor Russell - Waves

Zhao Shuzhen - The Farewell

Lauren 'Lolo' Spencer - Give Me Liberty

Octavia Spencer - Luce

BEST SCREENPLAY

Noah Baumbach - Marriage Story

Jason Begue & Shawn Snyder - To Dust

Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie - Uncut Gems

Chinonye Chukwu - Clemency

Tarell Alvin McCraney - High Flying Bird

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

Fredrica Bailey & Stefon Bristol - See You Yesterday

Hannah Bos & Paul Thureen - Driveways

Bridget Savage Cole & Danielle Krudy - Blow the Man Down

Jocelyn Deboer & Dawn Luebbe - Greener Grass

James Montague & Craig W. Sanger - The Vast of Night

BEST EDITING

Julie Beziau - The Third Wife

Ronald Bronstein & Benny Safdie - Uncut Gems

Tyler L. Cook - Sword of Trust

Louise Ford - The Lighthouse

Kirill Mikhanovsky - Give Me Liberty

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Todd Banhazl - Hustlers

Jarin Blaschke - The Lighthouse

Natasha Braier - Honey Boy

Chananun Chotrungroj - The Third Wife

Pawel Pogorzelski - Midsommar

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

Invisible Life, Brazil

Les Miserables, France

Parasite, South Korea

Portrait of a Lady on Fire, France

Retablo, Peru

The Souvenir, United Kingdom

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD (best feature made for under $500,000)

Burning Cane

Colewell

Give Me Liberty

Premature

Wild Nights with Emily

PRODUCERS AWARD

Mollye Asher

Krista Parris

SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD

Rashaad Ernesto Green - Premature

Ash Mayfair - The Third Wife

Joe Talbot - The Last Black Man in San Francisco

TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD

Khalik Allah - Black Mother

Davy Rothbart - 17 Blocks

Nadia Shihab - Jaddoland

Erick Stoll & Chase Whiteside - America

THE BONNIE AWARD

Marielle Heller

Kelly Reichardt

Lulu Wang