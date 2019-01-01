The Lighthouse and Uncut Gems lead Independent Spirit Awards nominations

- NEWS
The Lighthouse and Uncut Gems will lead the way at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards with five nominations each.
Robert Eggers's black-and-white thriller, starring Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe, is up for Best Director, Best Male Lead, Best Supporting Male, among others, while Josh and Benny Safdie's crime thriller, starring Adam Sandler, is up for Best Feature, Best Director, Best Screenplay and Best Male Lead, among others.
They face stiff competition from Shia LaBeouf's autobiographical film Honey Boy, which also landed five nominations, including Best Supporting Male for the Transformers star and his young co-star Noah Jupe.
For the coveted Best Feature prize, Uncut Gems will compete against A Hidden Life, Clemency, The Farewell, and Marriage Story, while Olivia Wilde's Booksmart is up for Best First Feature, alongside The Climb, Diane, The Last Black Man in San Francisco, The Mustang, and See You Yesterday.
The 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards will take place on 8 February in Santa Monica, Los Angeles.
The full list of nominees is:
BEST FEATURE
A Hidden Life
Clemency
The Farewell
Marriage Story
Uncut Gems
BEST FIRST FEATURE
Booksmart
The Climb
Diane
The Last Black Man in San Francisco
The Mustang
See You Yesterday
BEST FEMALE LEAD
Karen Allen - Colewell
Hong Chau - Driveways
Elisabeth Moss - Her Smell
Mary Kay Place - Diane
Alfre Woodard - Clemency
Renee Zellweger - Judy
BEST MALE LEAD
Chris Galust - Give Me Liberty
Kelvin Harrison, Jr. - Luce
Robert Pattinson - The Lighthouse
Adam Sandler - Uncut Gems
Matthias Schoenaerts - The Mustang
BEST DIRECTOR
Robert Eggers - The Lighthouse
Alma Har'el - Honey Boy
Julius Onah - Luce
Benny & Josh Safdie - Uncut Gems
Lorene Scafaria - Hustlers
BEST DOCUMENTARY
American Factory
Apollo 11
For Sama
Honeyland
Island of the Hungry Ghosts
BEST SUPPORTING MALE
Willem Dafoe - The Lighthouse
Noah Jupe - Honey Boy
Shia LaBeouf - Honey Boy
Jonathan Majors - The Last Black Man in San Francisco
Wendell Pierce - Burning Cane
BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE
Jennifer Lopez - Hustlers
Taylor Russell - Waves
Zhao Shuzhen - The Farewell
Lauren 'Lolo' Spencer - Give Me Liberty
Octavia Spencer - Luce
BEST SCREENPLAY
Noah Baumbach - Marriage Story
Jason Begue & Shawn Snyder - To Dust
Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie - Uncut Gems
Chinonye Chukwu - Clemency
Tarell Alvin McCraney - High Flying Bird
BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY
Fredrica Bailey & Stefon Bristol - See You Yesterday
Hannah Bos & Paul Thureen - Driveways
Bridget Savage Cole & Danielle Krudy - Blow the Man Down
Jocelyn Deboer & Dawn Luebbe - Greener Grass
James Montague & Craig W. Sanger - The Vast of Night
BEST EDITING
Julie Beziau - The Third Wife
Ronald Bronstein & Benny Safdie - Uncut Gems
Tyler L. Cook - Sword of Trust
Louise Ford - The Lighthouse
Kirill Mikhanovsky - Give Me Liberty
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Todd Banhazl - Hustlers
Jarin Blaschke - The Lighthouse
Natasha Braier - Honey Boy
Chananun Chotrungroj - The Third Wife
Pawel Pogorzelski - Midsommar
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
Invisible Life, Brazil
Les Miserables, France
Parasite, South Korea
Portrait of a Lady on Fire, France
Retablo, Peru
The Souvenir, United Kingdom
JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD (best feature made for under $500,000)
Burning Cane
Colewell
Give Me Liberty
Premature
Wild Nights with Emily
PRODUCERS AWARD
Mollye Asher
Krista Parris
SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD
Rashaad Ernesto Green - Premature
Ash Mayfair - The Third Wife
Joe Talbot - The Last Black Man in San Francisco
TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD
Khalik Allah - Black Mother
Davy Rothbart - 17 Blocks
Nadia Shihab - Jaddoland
Erick Stoll & Chase Whiteside - America
THE BONNIE AWARD
Marielle Heller
Kelly Reichardt
Lulu Wang