Netflix bosses call Imelda Staunton's casting in The Crown 'pure speculation'

Netflix bosses have addressed reports suggesting Imelda Staunton is set to take over Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown.



Season three of the royal drama has just debuted on the streaming site but, according to recent reports, bosses at the network have allegedly already lined up the Downton Abbey star for seasons five and six.



However, in a statement addressing the rumours, officials from Netflix called the casting reports "pure speculation", stating: "We are currently filming season four of The Crown, but have not commissioned any further seasons as yet."



The Crown is strongly expected to get renewed for two further seasons after the third - which was released last weekend - was met with acclaim by fans on social media.



Colman made her debut as The Queen after taking over from Claire Foy, who portrayed the British monarch for the first two seasons.



Meanwhile, the reports claimed Staunton will portray the royal from her mid-60s.