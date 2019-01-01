NEWS Alec and Hilaria Baldwin will try for another baby after miscarriages Newsdesk Share with :







Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are planning to try for another baby after their recent miscarriage heartbreak.



The yoga instructor had been four months along in her latest pregnancy when she learned they had lost their fifth child, a baby girl, earlier this month. It was Hilaria's second miscarriage, as she also lost a baby back in April, but she and Alec are still hoping to give their four children another sibling - in time.



"We're going to have another one, just not now. It's a question of time... It was a surprise," Alec said as he and Hilaria spoke to reporters at the American Museum of Natural History's 2019 Museum Gala on Thursday night.



"We can't end on that note. I don't want to," Hilaria added to Entertainment Tonight. "At least, we're trying not to end on that note. Cause that was a sad note."



"Yeah, we're gonna have another one," Alec smiled. "We're gonna have another one."



As for how she's coping, Hilaria told Extra: "Physically, I am feeling a lot better. Emotionally, I'm feeling a lot better. Sharing can be hard, but once you share, it feels a little more real and then once it's more real, you can heal... It also made me feel not alone."



James Van Der Beek's wife Kimberly also recently suffered a miscarriage, and Hilaria added that she had been in touch with her following their sad news.



"We connected, and I guess we truly know what's going on for each other," the 35-year-old said. "It's been tough. She's very strong and my heart is with what's going on with them."