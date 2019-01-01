NEWS Ricky Gervais wants to make the Golden Globes a 'spectator sport' Newsdesk Share with :







The 58-year-old British comedian will take the reins of the ceremony for the fifth time on 5 January next year, and though his jibes at the star-studded audience caused a stir when he previously hosted in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2016, he's more interested in making the show interesting viewing for those watching on TV than the people in attendance at the event.



He said: "The first time I did it I thought, 'Shall I do it for the 200 egos in the room or for the 200 million watching at home?'



"It's no contest, and I try and make it a spectator sport."



However, the 'After Life' star insisted he never takes his jokes too far and is aware of what he can get away with saying without getting into trouble.



He added in an interview with TV talk show host Graham Norton: "I never do anything that terrible as it's on network television, but I do have to show my script to a lawyer at the last minute.



"They don't change anything because I know the law and what I can get away with.



"I've never libelled anyone, and I've never had a complaint upheld!



"People asked me why I go to so much trouble to offend people and I said, 'It's no trouble. It's easy!' "



After his fourth stint at the helm of the ceremony, Ricky vowed not to host ever again and he insists he "means it" once again when he says the fifth time will be his last.



He said: "I meant it then and I mean it now. If I say I am never going to do it again I can say anything, and I'm not scared of losing my job!"



The full interview with Ricky airs on 'The Graham Norton Show' on Friday (22.11.19) night on BBC One.