Todd Phillips shoots down Joker sequel rumours

Todd Phillips has dismissed rumours that he's working on a Joker sequel.

On Wednesday, it was reported that the filmmaker had sat down for talks with Warner Bros. boss Toby Emmerich and explored the idea of a follow-up to his bleak comic book drama, which starred Joaquin Phoenix as failed comedian-turned-criminal mastermind Arthur Fleck.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, not only was Phillips doing a follow-up to Joker, but had also pitched to create more gritty origin stories for other DC characters.

However, the 48-year-old director has now shot down the reports, insisting that the discussions he's had haven't amounted to anything concrete.

"Here's the real truth about a sequel. While Joaquin and I have talked about it, and while touring the world with Warner Bros. executives - going to Toronto, and Venice, and other places - of course, we're sitting at dinner and they're saying, 'So, have you thought about...?'" he told IndieWire. "But, talking about contracts, there's not a contract for us to even write a sequel, we've never approached Joaquin to be in a sequel. Will that happen? Again, I just think the article was anticipatory at best."

He also dismissed the rumours that he had approached Emmerich and demanded he explore the back stories of more superheroes and villains in the DC universe, confessing that idea had been "shot down" before Joker was greenlit.

"I've been at Warners for 15, 16 years. We have two things in development at all times, not 40 things like some people. I'm not the kind of guy who goes marching in saying I want these 40 titles. I just don't have the energy," he shared.