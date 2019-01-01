Michael B. Jordan finds it hard to be away from family during special times

Michael B. Jordan will find it "really tough" being away from his family this Thanksgiving - as he'll miss his mum's birthday and potentially the birth of his first niece or nephew.

The 32-year-old's busy schedule means he's often out of the country filming, and consequently misses being around his nearest and dearest. He won't be around for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, and told Entertainment Tonight that it's particularly hard this year considering everything that's going on in his family.

"I am gonna miss my family. There's a lot of stuff going on," he shared from the set of his new movie Without Remorse in Berlin, Germany. "My sister, she's getting ready to give birth! She's gonna be a mommy and I'm gonna be an uncle, so I'm really excited about that.

"I'm missing that, which is really tough. My mom's birthday is November 25th so that's right around Thanksgiving but I'm gonna be here."

Jordan was then surprised by a family video during the interview, with his sister Jamila telling him in the sweet clip: "I love you, dearly, I miss you. I can't wait to introduce you to your new niece or nephew."

His brother and parents also feature in the video, with his mother Donna telling the actor: "You add such lightness and such humour to every occasion that we have."

Smiling widely as he watched the clip, Jordan grinned: "Aww, that's my family, for sure. I love that."