Elizabeth Banks switched to directing after sexy elf role

Elizabeth Banks vowed to become a director after despairing at her role as a sexy elf in Fred Claus.

The 45-year-old actress-turned-filmmaker has enjoyed success as a producer and director with the Pitch Perfect films, and has now directed a new instalment in the Charlie's Angels franchise.

She has admitted that her decision to move behind the camera was driven by her despair at the sexualised female roles she was cast in - with that of Beth, a sexy elf in the festive 2007 flop, being the final straw.

"I just got to a certain point where all I got were girl roles," she told U.K. chat show host Graham Norton. "I got cast as an elf with big breasts and I thought to myself, as I was stuffing padding into my bra at five in the morning, 'Maybe I have more to offer!'"

Elizabeth added that directing Charlie's Angels, which stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska as the titular crime-fighting trio, was a dream come true as she loved the original 1970s series and worshipped one of its stars Kate Jackson.

"I wanted to be Kate Jackson growing up - she was the clever one. And these women had incredibly cool jobs in California, which was a foreign land to me," Elizabeth shared. "That was the life I wanted to live."

Charlie's Angels debuted in cinemas last week.