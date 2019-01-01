James Van Der Beek's wife needed blood transfusion to survive after miscarriage

James Van Der Beek's wife Kimberly was forced to undergo a blood transfusion as she recovered from a devastating miscarriage.

The mother-of-five was expecting a sixth child with the former Dawson's Creek actor when she lost the baby earlier this month (Nov19), and she is still seeking critical medical treatment in the wake of the heartbreaking loss.

"A lot of blood transfusion action this weekend, so I’m just taking it super easy trying to restore and build my blood," Kimberly shared in a video post on her Instagram Story, thanking supporters for their outpouring of compassion.

"Thank you so much for all the love. I'm so grateful for it," she said. "A lot of you have asked how I'm feeling physically. I'm healing. I'm definitely healing.

"My biggest thing is my blood pressure. I just get very lightheaded very easily so I can’t really get up and walk around for more than a couple minutes right now."

James announced Kimberly's miscarriage during his stint on U.S. TV show Dancing With the Stars on Monday night (18Nov19), just before he was voted off the show.

The 42 year old admits the couple is still reeling from the tragedy, but reading the flood of sweet messages from fans online has brought them much-needed comfort during the tough time.

"Wrecked. Devastated. In shock," he wrote on Twitter. "That’s how we’re feeling right now after the soul we thought were going to welcome into our family has taken a short cut to whatever lies beyond this life (sic). There are no words... thank you everyone for the love & support. It’s exactly what we need."

James and Kimberly, who had also suffered three prior miscarriages, are already parents to daughters Olivia, Annabel, Emilia, and Gwendolyn, and son Joshua.

The couple wed in Israel in 2010.