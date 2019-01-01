Kristen Bell felt no spark when she first met husband Dax Shepard

There were no sparks when Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard first met - she thought he talked too much.

Both had just come out of long-term relationships when they found themselves at a dinner thrown by producer Shauna Robertson, but there was no love at first sight for the future couple.

"There were, like, 10 people, maybe less, at a sushi restaurant, and I had just gotten out of a long-term relationship two months prior..." Bell tells Today. "We were sitting at a table. The only thing I remember is that he talked so much.

"I didn't know who he was. I'm like, 'Is that one of the guys from Jackass or something?' And then we left. There were no sparks whatsoever."

They bumped into each other weeks later at an ice hockey game and "started to flirt", but it was a sexy text from Dax that really got Kirsten interested.

"A day after (the hockey game), I get a text that says: 'Hi, my name is Dax. I violated your privacy and got your number from Shauna. How do you feel about that?' And I was like, 'Excuse me? You sound stimulating'.

"He's so bold, and that was my kind of person. I was like, 'OK, starting it off with a really good joke that makes me feel butterflies'."

Bell fell hard for her future husband, but he was cool on the romance at first.

"I fell in love with him way before he fell in love with me," she adds.

The couple went on to wed in 2013.