Release of Anthony Mackie's new movie stalled amid investigation

Apple bosses have stalled the release of Samuel L. Jackson and Anthony Mackie's new movie The Banker amid a new investigation into one of the real-life characters depicted.



Troubling new allegations about the son of Mackie's character, Bernard Garrett, forced producers to pull the film from the closing night of Los Angeles' AFI Fest earlier this week (beg18Nov19), and now the movie's December release is on hold, according to Deadline.



The film, about two African-American bankers who posed as janitors and chauffeurs at their own firm, was set to hit the big screen on 6 December, before rolling out online via Apple TV+ in January, but has now been put on ice following troubling allegations about Bernard Garrett Jr., a former co-producer on the film whose name no longer appears in its credits. The character also appears in the film, briefly, as a child.



Pulling the film's world premiere from the AFI Fest, Apple executives released a statement which read: "We purchased The Banker earlier this year as we were moved by the film’s entertaining and educational story about social change and financial literacy.



"Last week some concerns surrounding the film were brought to our attention. We, along with the filmmakers, need some time to look into these matters and determine the best next steps. In light of this, we are no longer premiering The Banker at AFI Fest."



The film is still scheduled to hit Apple TV+ in January.