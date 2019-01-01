Diane Lane, Piper Perabo and Amber Valletta arrested at Jane Fonda's climate change protest

Diane Lane, Piper Perabo and Amber Valletta have become the latest celebrities arrested in Washington, D.C. while taking part in Jane Fonda's weekly climate change protest.

The trio were among the protesters taken into custody for failing to obey a police officer during a Fire Drill Friday demonstration outside the Supreme Court building, and were hauled off in handcuffs.

Diane and Amber told TMZ they had never been arrested before.

Fonda, who was arrested at the first four Fire Drill Friday events, left the protest on Friday as police officers gathered because she risks serious jail time if she's arrested again.

Perabo took to Twitter to confirm the news, and said she was honoured to support Fonda's worthy cause.

"I was just arrested at @FireDrillFriday because we are in a climate emergency, and we need our government to protect our land, air, and water from big oil's pollution," she wrote. "Honored (sic) to stand with @Janefonda and so many inspiring youth climate activists."

In a video shared on Twitter, Lane can be seen yelling “show up for climate” as she was taken into custody.

Sam Waterston, Ted Danson, Rosanna Arquette, and Catherine Keener have also been arrested at past Fire Drill Friday protests.

On the organisation's website, Fonda insisted that she will continue to protest at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. every week until change is made.

“I will be on the Capitol every Friday, rain or shine, inspired and emboldened by the incredible movement our youth have created. I can no longer stand by and let our elected officials ignore – and even worse empower – the industries that are destroying our planet for profit. We can not continue to stand for this,” she wrote.