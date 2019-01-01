Susan Sarandon injured after bad fall

Susan Sarandon is recovering from a serious fall that has left her face banged up and bruised.

The Thelma & Louise star, 73, shared photos of her face on Instagram on Friday, revealing she had slipped and fractured her nose, and also suffered a concussion.

Sporting a large welt on her forehead and bruising around her right eye, the actress explained the accident has forced her to pull out of an event for Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders over the weekend.

"A little slip = concussion, fractured nose, banged up knee," Sarandon captioned the snaps. "So, looks like I won’t be able to meet the folks in New Hampshire with Senator Sanders tomorrow. I’m really sorry I’ll miss that opportunity..."

But she made it clear she's still fighting for Sanders, adding: "This is not the time for a 'pathway' to or 'framework' for incremental change. Emergencies require bold, visionary leadership. Senator Sanders believes in us and that together a better world is possible. He has been fighting for social, racial and economic justice his entire life, long before running for President, often before it was acceptable. Now it’s time for us to fight for him."

She later took to Twitter to thank her fans for their well wishes, and managed to use her post to yet again show her unwavering support for the senator.

"Thx for all your concern & well wishes & esp (especially) the staff at @NorthwellHealth @lenoxhill for their care & compassion. So grateful to have health insurance, not everyone who falls on their face is so lucky. Of course, once Bernie is Pres (President), everyone can fall on their face confidently," Sarandon wrote.