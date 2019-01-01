Emile Hirsch survived on vegetable broth while filming Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Emile Hirsch lived on a diet of boiled vegetables and vinegar while he was making Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, so could look "really skinny" like his character, Jay Sebring.

The actor studied the hairstylist after he was cast in the star-studded drama alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, and decided he desperately needed to lose some weight.

"I saw pictures of him and he was really skinny, so I went on an extreme vegan diet, where I would just boil vegetables and eat this hot sauce vinegar vegetable stew at the end of each night," Emilie shared.

"I was really hungry. I lost 25 pounds and (director) Quentin (Tarantino) was like, 'You don't have to lose all the weight', but I wanted to look just like him in the picture," he added.

But the Oscar-winning filmmaker convinced the actor to lighten up a little on set, and was encouraged to be more "flamboyant".

"Jay Sebring was a really serious guy, so I was like that in the table read. But Quentin was like, 'You have permission to be flamboyant. Jay's not gay but he's flamboyant'. So I lightened him up a little bit," Emile told WENN.

Despite his stellar turn as the hairstylist, the actor's casting in the critically-acclaimed movie was slammed by Jameela Jamil, who called out his "intense case of rich white male privilege" as she noted Emile's 2015 assault conviction.

“Cool. Emile Hirsch strangled my tiny female best friend until she blacked out at a party in front of dozens of witnesses at Sundance Film Festival (and was convicted) but Tarantino just cast him in a movie,” The Good Place star tweeted back in June.

The actor was accused of choking Daniele Bernfeld, an executive at Paramount, and later pleaded guilty to misdemeanour assault.