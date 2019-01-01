This Is Us star Justin Hartley files for divorce

This Is Us star Justin Hartley has filed for divorce from his wife of two years.

The 42-year-old and Chrishell Stause Hartley reportedly called it quits in July, but attended the Emmy Awards together in September, and a pre-Golden Globes party on 14 November, according to People.

In legal documents obtained by TMZ, the actor lists "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split, and has requested his estranged wife pay her own lawyer's fees.

Hartley has also declined to pay her any spousal support.

The couple announced their engagement in July 2016 after two years of dating, and just 15 months later, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Malibu’s Calamigos Ranch.

The nuptials featured a star-studded guest list including Hartley’s This Is Us co-stars Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz and Sterling K. Brown.

Stause wore a Monique Lhuillier gown, and the loved-up pair exchanged handwritten vows in front of 75 of their closest family and friends.

“They don’t make them any better than Justin, and I could not be more thrilled to officially be Mrs. Hartley!” Stause told People at the time.

The Young and the Restless actor was previously married to soap star Lindsay Korman from 2004 to 2012, and the exes share joint physical custody of their daughter Isabella, 15.

Reps for Hartley and Stause have yet to comment on the report.