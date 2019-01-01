NEWS Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough are set to leave 'America's Got Talent' Newsdesk Share with :







The pair replaced longtime judges Mel B and Heidi Klum during the show’s 14th season but they will not be returning for series 15, an NBC spokesperson confirmed to Variety.



However, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews will remain on the show.



Gabrielle, 47, is currently working on 'L.A.'s Finest', the female reboot of the 'Bad Boys' film, while Julianne, 31, can be seen in the Netflix series 'Heartstrings', based on the songs of Dolly Parton.



Meanwhile, Gabrielle - who welcomed daughter Kaavia into the world last November with her husband Dwayne Wade - recently admitted she was terrified of being labelled a "failure" for having "no clue" what to do as a new mother.



Alongside a slideshow of pictures of Kaavia set to 'Lovely Day' by Bill Withers, Gabrielle wrote on Instagram: "Scared to hold you. Scared to burp you. Scared to reveal I have no clue what I'm doing. Scared to go to work. Scared to stay home. Scared when you sleep. Scared when you wake up. Scared I'm not living up to some impossible standard of motherhood. Scared I'd lose myself. Scared I'd be exposed as a failure, as less than, not as good as, not as comfortable as, not as... anything. (sic)"



The 'Being Mary Jane' actress went on to credit her daughter with allowing her to "let go" of her fears, as she said she is celebrating her tot now that she's learned to "just enjoy" her time with Kaavia.



She wrote: "But there you were, everyday, looking up at me, like "gurl, you got this!" When I let go of my fears of judgement and just did my best and recognized that my best would and could change from day to day and life would magically go on... Man, I finally allowed myself to just enjoy you @kaaviajames and relax into the peace of imperfection. 1 year in and your whole village stays smiling. The family you know and all the cyber aunties and uncles you may never meet, we celebrate you. (sic)"