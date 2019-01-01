NEWS Rose McGowan believes victims of sex abuse should have the confidence to speak without shame Newsdesk Share with :







Rose McGowan believes the next step for the #MeToo movement is for victims of sex abuse to have the confidence to speak without feeling shame.



The 46-year-old actress was one of the first people to accuse Harvey Weinstein of a sex crime, alleging that the disgraced movie producer raped her at the Sundance Film Festival in 1997.



Rose's bravery led to many more actresses coming forward with their own stories of Weinstein's sexual misconduct and sparked the Time's Up and #MeToo movements and she hopes in the future survivors will be able to share their stories unburdened by shame or guilt.



In an interview with Q magazine, she said: "What needs to be more normalised is people realising that it's not their shame, and if they speak, that it's not a shame-based thing for them. They can give that shame back and stand in their own power. Once you get stolen in that way, it takes a lot to come back. Yes, people get used to [being in the news] in a certain way, but it's about their sister, their brother, about anybody being able to stand in their truth. I don't think you can stop that."



The former 'Charmed' star became a leader of the campaigns and now her voice has power she is determined to make a difference in the world.



She added: "I've spoken to musicians, I've spoken to factory workers, I've spoken to maids, I've spoken to executives in law ... And it's making a difference. My goal is to change the world by 10 per cent, and after that people can keep going. I think that 10 per cent has been achieved, we're definitely closer than we were two years ago."

