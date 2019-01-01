Clarke Peters pushing for The Wire reunion

The Wire star Clarke Peters wants the cast of the iconic U.S. crime drama to reunite for a new series.

Peters starred as detective Lester Freamon in David Simon's groundbreaking drama documenting life in Baltimore's criminal underworld, which ran for five series from 2002 to 2008.

Now, the 67-year-old has told British music website NME that he and his castmates have long discussed trying to engineer a return - but any sixth season is dependent on Simon and producer Ed Burns's involvement.

"I think it needs to be revisited myself. Some of us in the cast have been campaigning for that for the past 10 years," he said. "I would do that only if David (Simon) and Ed Burns (producer) were involved in the writing. But I would do it at the drop of a hat."

The Harriet actor also revealed he has spoken to his co-star Sonja Sohn, who played detective Kima Greggs, about ideas for a new show.

"I asked her: 'Have you heard anything? Are we gonna come back to together again?'" Peters recalled. "We'd throw around ideas about what different scenarios that we might like to pick up on and how we would approach... where we would be in our lives when we were called back together. Who would be called back together. All that."

Talking about a possible plot, the 67-year-old cited similarities between a recent U.K. case of human trafficking in which 39 migrants from south-east Asia died.

"It would take something like that. If they were trying to find the network of people who were smuggling these people in and out of the country," he added. "That's the type of case I think would bring together the cold case crew. Because it's something that we really did work on in fiction and it's something that has happened subsequently. Something like that would, I think, be worthy of revisiting."