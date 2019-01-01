Ricky Gervais has no plans to tone down Golden Globes barbs

Ricky Gervais will not spare Hollywood stars' blushes as the host of the Golden Globe Awards as he's confident he'll get his risque material past the show's lawyers.

The British comedian will present the ceremony on U.S. network NBC for the fifth time in January, having previously stunned viewers by taking aim at A-listers including Bruce Willis, Mel Gibson, Ben Affleck, and Jennifer Lawrence.

Speaking to U.K. chat show host Graham Norton, Ricky said he tries to make the show a "spectator sport" for the millions watching on television rather than the 200 stars in the room - and isn't planning to tone down his act this time.

"I never do anything that terrible as it's on network television, but I do have to show my script to a lawyer at the last minute," he added. "They don't change anything because I know the law and what I can get away with. I've never libelled anyone, and I've never had a complaint upheld! People asked me why I go to so much trouble to offend people and I said, 'It's no trouble. It's easy!'"

Ricky vowed never to do the Golden Globes again after his last stint in 2016, and claimed that he meant that bash to be his last as host. Accordingly, he is now making the same vow - as it means he won't be scared of taking on Hollywood's finest.

"I meant it then and I mean it now," he explained. "If I say I am never going to do it again I can say anything, and I'm not scared of losing my job!"

The Golden Globes will take place on 5 January.