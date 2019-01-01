Daisy Ridley 'did all the emotions' on The Rise of Skywalker

Daisy Ridley "did all the emotions" while filming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The 27-year-old reprised her role as Rey in the upcoming third and final instalment of the Star Wars saga, alongside Adam Driver, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac.

Daisy opened up about her experience making the highly anticipated finale to the sci-fi trilogy and confessed that she was able to flex her acting muscles more while working on this blockbuster with director J.J. Abrams.

“The third one for me was the best,” she told Marie Claire magazine. “It’s a big film for everyone. I did all of the emotions: I did frowns, I did smiles, it was the sort of biggest breadth, and I think that’s also why I had such a good time, because I got to do so much s**t, like, physically, emotionally – and I got to work with so many people.”

Daisy went on to reveal that she relied on daily peanut butter and banana sandwiches to get her through a gruelling fight scene with Adam, who plays Kylo Ren, while being blasted with water cannons in the freezing cold in the U.K.

And she was also relieved that the lightsabers for The Rise of Skywalker were much lighter than the previous two movies.

“If they had been heavier, I don’t think we would have been able to do it,” she shared. “It’s just really epic."

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is released on 19 December.