Idina Menzel has 'learned' to put her family first







The 'Frozen 2' star - who has 10-year-old Walker with her ex-husband Taye Diggs and is now married to Aaron Lohr - knows how important it is to focus on her personal life as well as her professional life too.



She said: "I'm a great mom, friend, wife and daughter. I’m a good actress. I don't always have to sing. We as women are so many things. We don’t need to label ourselves ... That’s when I learned to put my family first. It’s actually a relief not to be the centre of attention. You get to focus on this little boy who needs you. If my son is sick the night before I have to perform and I want to snuggle next to him when he has a fever, I might get sick. I might not be able to hit the high note that day. That’s a compromise I'm willing to make. Then I get onstage, lower my expectations and actually hit that note even better because I took the pressure off. In this business you can be so self-absorbed. That’s why you’ve got to have real friends and family around you, telling you you’re being a pain in the butt. For me, being a parent really helped me get outside myself and see what was important in the world."



The 48-year-old actress and singer says her and her ex Taye are "still figuring" things out as co-parents to their son Walker.



Speaking to Modern Woman, she added: "We’re still figuring it out but I think we’re doing pretty well. We all get along. Someone has Christmas Eve and someone has Christmas Day. We’re all going to have some tumult.



Parents divorcing is the one (Walker) has, and that’s what I had. I never wanted that for him. But I know it’s more important that our children see us as strong, happy, satisfied, fulfilled women. That’s more of a gift to show him the kind of woman he'll want to be with when he’s older."