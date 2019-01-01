Hilaria Baldwin sends love to Kimberly Van Der Beek following miscarriage heartache

Hilaria Baldwin reached out to Kimberly Van Der Beek after she revealed she had suffered a miscarriage.

The wife of Alec Baldwin, 35, told fans earlier this month she has suffered her second miscarriage this year, after previously revealing she was expecting a baby girl.

Meanwhile, the mother-of-five was expecting a sixth child with her former Dawson's Creek actor beau James Van Der Beek, when she also lost the baby earlier this month - and she is still seeking critical medical treatment in the wake of the heartbreaking loss.

James and Kimberly, who had also suffered three prior miscarriages, are already parents to daughters Olivia, Annabel, Emilia, and Gwendolyn, and son Joshua.

Speaking to U.S. TV show Extra, Hilaria confessed she has 'connected' with Kimberly, who almost 'lost (her) life' as a result of the traumatic ordeal.

'We connected, and I guess we truly know what's going on for each other. It's been tough," the yoga instructor said. "She's very strong and my heart is with what's going on with them.'

Earlier this week, actor Alec insisted he and his wife would give their four kids another sibling, telling reporters at the American Museum of Natural History’s 2019 Museum Gala on Thursday night: "We’re going to have another one, just not now. It’s a question of time."