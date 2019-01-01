John Turturro to play crime boss in The Batman

John Turturro is to play crime boss Carmine Falcone in The Batman.

The latest standalone film about the iconic DC Comics character already stars Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Jim Gordon, while Colin Farrell is rumoured to be playing the Penguin.

Director Matt Reeves announced that The Night Of actor was joining the cast by making reference to Turturro's performance in 1998 classic, The Big Lebowski, on Twitter.

"(Batman) I said," Reeves tweeted, alongside a GIF of the actor as bowling ace Jesus Quintana saying, "You said it, man."

Nicknamed The Roman in the DC Comics, Falcone is a crime boss who is an enemy of Batman's, but a friend of his alter ego, Bruce Wayne.

In one comic, called The Long Halloween, Carmine Falcone's father brings his injured son to Thomas Wayne's mansion to be treated up after being shot, and fans have speculated that Reeves is following that particular story for his take on Gotham City's crime-fighting superhero.

Oscar-nominated British actor Tom Wilkinson played Carmine Falcone in Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins back in 2005.

Reeves wrote the script with Mattson Tomlin, and has regular collaborator Michael Giacchino composing the score, as well as Greig Fraser serving as cinematographer.

Filming is due to begin in spring 2020 in London at Leavesden Studios, and is set to be released in June 2021.