Lindsay Lohan pays tribute to late 'best friend' Harry Morton

Lindsay Lohan has paid tribute to her ex-boyfriend Harry Morton after he was found dead at his Beverly Hills home on Saturday.

The restaurateur was found unresponsive at the property and was subsequently pronounced dead. According to TMZ, an autopsy is pending, but authorities do not suspect foul play.

Following news of his tragic passing, Lindsay was among those to pay her respects, sharing a black-and-white picture of herself and Morton, who she dated in 2006, on her Instagram page.

Alongside it, she wrote: "Best friends. Best life."

The touching post was commented on by Lindsay's mother Dina, who wrote: "So sorry my lil princess. he's always with you, watching over you baby."

Lindsay's siblings Michael, Aliana, and Dakota also offered their support, replying with heart and crying eyes emojis.

Morton, the founder of U.S. restaurant chain Pink Taco is the grandson of Arnie Morton, who founded Morton's The Steakhouse chain in 1978, and the son of Hard Rock Cafe creator Peter Morton.

He launched Pink Taco in 1999 when he was only 18, and was the owner of Hollywood nightclub The Viper Room.