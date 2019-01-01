Jenna Dewan denies shading Camila Cabello during American Music Awards performance

Jenna Dewan has denied throwing shade at Camila Cabello by allegedly calling the singer "so extra" during her performance at the American Music Awards (AMAs) on Sunday night.

The 38-year-old actress was sitting next to her stylist Brad Goreski during the ceremony, and the camera turned to them for reaction shots while Camila and Shawn Mendes were on stage performing their tune Senorita.

As the former Fifth Harmony star belted out the chart-topping single, Jenna appeared to lean to Brad and whisper: "She's so extra". Extra is a derogatory term which Urban Dictionary defines as referring to a person's "over the top, excessive, dramatic behaviour".

Following the awards, Jenna took to her Instagram Stories to set the record straight about what she'd said.

"I'm getting a lot of texts messages from people wondering if I was shading Camila. No! I love her, I love her so much. I'm such a big fan of hers," the Step Up star said. "I don't understand what that's about but no, I love her, love her, love her."

"Guys, we were bumping and grinding so hard to Senorita. We're obsessed," Brad added, before Jenna insisted, "That's my favourite song!"

Jenna was among the presenters at the American Music Awards, and told reporters ahead of the ceremony that she was looking forward to seeing the performances during the evening.

"I love this award show, I come every time I'm invited," she smiled. "I'm so excited. Selena, I'm very excited about. Dua Lipa, I'm thrilled about."

The dancer, who is expecting a baby with boyfriend Steve Kazee, looked stunning in a figure-hugging coral dress for the occasion, with the ensemble highlighting her growing bump.