Dwayne Johnson and Danny DeVito crash wedding while promoting new movie

Dwayne Johnson and Danny DeVito have taken some time off promoting Jumanji: The Next Level in Mexico to surprise guests at a local wedding.

In a clip shared on Johnson's Instagram page on Sunday, the actors are seen sipping tequila by their pool, when they overhear the sound of a wedding.

Followed by cameras, the pair decides to join the bash and surprise the delighted bride and groom. They take to the stage and serenade the newlyweds - Kristine and Will - with a rendition of Nat King Cole's iconic tune, Unforgettable.

The two men also shared the "five words" they live by in their own marriages with the groom, joking: "Yes, honey, you are right."

Writing in the caption of the clip, the Baywatch star confessed the antics proved just as thrilling for him as they did the happy couple, enthusing: "I've never crashed a wedding, but with Devito (sic) this was truly UNFORGETTABLE.

"We were sippin' on a lil' Teremana tequila, enjoyin' the quiet sunset together in Mexico after a long week of Jumanji work when this idea hit. Crash the wedding. Grab a mic. Sing a special song. Say adios," he added. "It was actually quite beautiful and the love and mana in that room surrounding the wedding couple was so strong."

The Rock also shared his "congratulations" with the couple and their four children, Ryan, Mason, Edie, and Max, before signing off: "Beautiful family."

Jumanji: The Next Level is released in theatres from 13 December.