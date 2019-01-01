Terminator: Dark Fate director Tim Miller rules out working with James Cameron again

Tim Miller has no plans to work with James Cameron again after the pair butted heads on Terminator: Dark Fate.

Cameron, who helmed the original movie back in 1984, serves as a producer on the sixth instalment of the sci-fi action movie saga, which was directed by Miller.

And while Oscar-winner Cameron previously expressed an interest in turning the revived movie into part of a trilogy, Miller told California-based KCRW radio he wouldn't work with the filmmaker again.

"It has nothing to do with whatever trauma I have from the experience, it's more that I just don't want to be in a situation again where I don't have the control to do what I think is right," he clarified. "Even though Jim is a producer and David Ellison is a producer and they technically have final cut and ultimate power, my name is still on it as director.

"Even if I'm going to lose the fight... I still feel this obligation to fight because that is what the director is supposed to do. Fight for the movie."

Though the Avatar director previously told Cinema Blend "the blood is still being scrubbed off the walls" from their creative battles, he reached out to Miller to extend an olive branch when work on the flick was completed.

"I just got an email last week from Jim, who said, 'I know we clashed a little bit. I put it all down to two strong, creative people with differences of opinion and I think it made the movie better,'" the Deadpool helmer recalled.

Terminator: Dark Fate, which starred Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, and Mackenzie Davis, had a disappointing opening week, but still managed to top the North American box office when it debuted in theatres back in October.