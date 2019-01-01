James McAvoy has lost film roles because he's 'too short'

James McAvoy has missed out on roles because of his height.

The It Chapter Two star, who is five feet seven inches (1.7 metres) tall, opened up about the difficulties he faces in an interview with British newspaper The Telegraph, claiming one leading lady said their onscreen relationship wouldn't work because of the height difference.

"As a shorter man, I sometimes get told I'm too short for a role," the 40-year-old shared. "Or even when I get a role, I'm made to feel like, well, of course, we're going to have to do something about that."

Recalling the female co-star who questioned whether he was right for the film "because nobody would believe (he) would be with someone like her", the actor admitted: "That was a kick in the nuts."

"I was like, 'All right, now I've got to pretend that I really like you for eight more weeks. This is going to be really tough, because you're so far up yourself.' It got really interesting, that relationship," McAvoy continued.

"Sometimes you're made to feel like you're not good-looking enough to get a role," he sadly added.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Scottish actor - who has starred in four X-Men movies as Professor Xavier - shared his thoughts on Martin Scorsese's comments that superhero films are "not cinema."

"I would hope he's watched every single one of them to make that statement," he fired. "Some of them are s**t and some of them have really moved me. I think that you've got to take it on a film-by-film basis."

However, he's not offended by the criticism from the Oscar-winning film icon.

"He's Martin Scorsese - he can say what he likes. And he's not going to break the machine by saying it," he added.