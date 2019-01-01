Dennis Quaid may marry at The Parent Trap vineyard

Dennis Quaid plans to make life imitate art by marrying his 26-year-old fiancee at the vineyard where he filmed The Parent Trap.

In the 1998 movie, the 65-year-old's character, Nick, gets engaged to a much younger woman, angering his 11-year-old daughters, both played by Lindsay Lohan.

Dennis's engagement to 26-year-old Laura Savoie prompted comparisons to the film, as he himself has 12-year-old twins with his ex-wife Kimberly. And in a new interview with Britain's The Guardian newspaper, the screen star said he has visited the California vineyard where it was filmed and is planning to marry there.

"In fact, that very day (he announced his engagement), we went to the Staglin Family Vineyard, where we filmed The Parent Trap," he smiled. "I hadn't been there since 1996. So we went and they offered us the opportunity to get married there."

Asked if he will take up the offer Dennis added: "Well, wouldn't you? For sure!"

The Any Given Sunday actor is also planning to marry next year, as he said, "I think you have to get married within a year of asking."

Many of the social media comments on his new romance were unkind about the 39-year age gap between him and Laura, a Ph.D. student. However, the star reveals it was never his intention to date someone so young - but fell head-over-heels for Laura.

"I didn't go out looking for an age gap or someone really younger than me," he explained. "I met her at a business event and then the relationship developed. You have no control over who you fall in love with. I don't fall in love easy.

"But I can't let what a few people think control all that. I've been married three times and this is the final one, I know it is. I feel like I have a real partner in life."