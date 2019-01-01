Don Johnson stunned by daughter Dakota's acting success

Don Johnson was a little surprised to see his daughter Dakota Johnson enter the family business as a teenager because she never spoke to him about her acting ambitions.

The Miami Vice star shares Dakota with his ex-wife Melanie Griffith, and the 30-year-old is now a major star in her own right, having fronted films including the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise and Luca Guadagnino's recent Suspiria remake.

However, Don has now explained that he thinks his daughter is a "wonderful" actress, and is impressed about the way in which she launched her Hollywood career.

"I didn't know that she wanted to do it," he told British newspaper The Guardian. "She hadn't shared that with us. So she's 18, I think, at the time and I'm going: 'OK, I'll just keep my eye on her and reach out and catch her.' Ha ha, that's the last I saw of Dakota. She has the goods. She's a wonderful actress, and in some ways better than her mother and me."

The star went on to reveal that he is shocked by his daughter's talents as he feared his inclination to spoil his five kids meant they would lack the creative drive to succeed.

"I think you destroy your children, I do," the 69-year-old explained. "You start off wanting better for them than what you had for yourself, but the more you do for them, the more you cripple them. Struggle is the fuel that drives creativity, discovery and curiosity."

Don also praised his daughter's beau, Coldplay singer Chris Martin, as "a lovely man".