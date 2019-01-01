TV host Hoda Kotb engaged

U.S. TV host Hoda Kotb is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Joel Schiffman.

The Today show host, 55, announced the couple's happy news at the end of the popular show on Monday, revealing her financier beau popped the question during their tropical vacation.

"I have to tell you something that a friend of mine - a friend of ours - asked me to let you guys in on a secret," Kotb told her co-hosts. "... I'll give you her initials. Her initials are Hoda Kotb and she's engaged."

The broadcaster excitedly held out her hand to show off her new rock, as her fellow hosts asked how she kept it a secret throughout the entire show.

"I had it in my bra!" Kotb exclaimed of the ring. "I just put it on."

She went on to describe Schiffman's romantic proposal, which took place after a dinner on the beach and confessed she was "totally shocked".

"We were done with the dinner, I was eating the churros, I looked in the bottom of the bowl, and he was like, 'I have something else I'd like to say'", the author recalled. "And he said some beautiful things and then he got down on one knee and then he said, 'Will you be my wife?' I said, 'Yes!'"

However, the pair have yet to tell their two adopted daughters - Haley, two, and Hope, seven months - about the news, confessing they're "still trying to figure (that) out".

Kotb was previously married to former University of New Orleans tennis coach Burzis Kanga. The couple divorced in 2008 after three years of marriage.

She and Schiffman, 61, have been dating since 2013.