Jada Pinkett Smith clashed with Will Smith over insensitive comments about daughter

Jada Pinkett Smith has had to rebuke her outspoken husband when he makes "insensitive comments" about their daughter, Willow.



The actress raised the issue during a frank conversation with rap star T.I. on her Internet talk show Red Table Talk on Monday (25Nov19), while they were discussing controversial comments he made recently regarding his daughter's annual virginity check-up.



T.I., real name Clifford Harris, hit the headlines after telling singer Miguel's wife, Nazanin Mandi, he insists on a yearly hymen check to make sure his daughter, Deyjah, is still a virgin during a recent appearance on the Ladies Like Us podcast.



The rapper defended himself on Jada's show and told her the visits to the gynaecologist occurred when his daughter was much younger and neither she nor her mother had any objection to him being present for appointments, but he regrets sharing personal details about Deyjah publicly.



"She did have a problem with me talking about it... and I understand that, and I am incredibly apologetic to her for that," he said. "She understands my intentions and she knows who I am, who I've always been."



Jada then confessed he's not the only guy who oversteps boundaries when it comes to talking about daughters.

"I'm in this house with Will (Smith) and he be saying the craziest stuff (sic)," she said, revealing the movie superstar has often been educated by his wife.



"Thank God he has me and he’s got Willow... We educate that joker before he leaves this house...," she shared. "He’s one of those that likes to tell stories and sometimes goes too far. Willow has gone at her dad several times for very insensitive comments, whether it’s around menstruation or, you know, 'You must be PMS-ing', and she’s like, 'That, right there, we not gon’ do that (sic)!'"