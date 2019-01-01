Bill Cosby insists he was 'set up' in first prison interview

Bill Cosby insists he will never feel remorse when he's eventually released from prison, because his conviction was all a "set up".

The 82-year-old comedian and actor is currently serving a three-to-10-year sentence for drugging and assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004, and during his second trial last year (18), actresses Louisa Moritz and Angela Leslie and five other women also accused him of sexual misconduct.

Now, in his first prison interview, the defiant former The Cosby Show star still insists he has nothing to be ashamed of, because he knows the truth.

"I have eight years and nine months left," he tells Black Press USA. "When I come up for parole, they're not going to hear me say that I have remorse I was there. I don't care what group of people come along and talk about this when they weren't there."

"It's all a setup. That whole jury thing. They were imposters."

In another shocking revelation, Cosby shares he considers himself to be a "privileged man" inside the maximum security penitentiary he currently calls home, referring to his cell as "my penthouse".

Cosby also spoke out against his once-beloved TV show being pulled from the airwaves as the allegations against him surfaced, noting The Cosby Show's removal erases what the show meant to black audiences, who were rarely represented at the time.

"When The Cosby Show came on with the Huxtables (the family the show revolved around), just think about it. While it was running, other networks and even the media were doing jobs on trying to belittle whatever it represented," he explained.