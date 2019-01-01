Kim Kardashian and Kanye West don't always 'understand' each other

Kim Kardashian has admitted she and Kanye West don't always "understand" each other, but their relationship has "never stopped being fun".

The 39-year-old reality star has been married to Kanye for the past five years and has seen the rapper through some of his more controversial moments, including his frequent Twitter rants and public support of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Kim opened up about the couple's marriage in a new interview with New York Magazine, and said that she's learned "it's okay" to have moments when she and her spouse question one another.

"The one consistent thing is our relationship has never stopped being fun," she shared. "And it's okay to not understand each other. It's okay to not have the same exact feelings all the time.

"It's just about figuring out how do we grow from that? Or, what's the lesson from that? And, giving each other space and time to figure that out."

Kanye recently disagreed with Kim's Met Gala look for the 2019 event, with his reaction shown on reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. And as for how his opinions have changed her, the mother-of-four admitted she's more conscious of being "too sexy" with her ensembles these days.

"I saw this whole thing where it's like, 'She's so demure, and she's covered.' And I was like, 'Guys, I had a shearling coat on and a turtleneck because it's, like, freezing," the 39-year-old explained. "I think I have (changed) a little bit. I don't know if it's the fact that my husband has voiced that sometimes too sexy is just overkill and he's not comfortable with that.

"I listen to him and understand him. Still, at the end of the day, he always gives me the freedom to be and do what I want."