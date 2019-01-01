Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker script almost sold on eBay 

A script for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was leaked on eBay after a cleaner found one of the actors' copies.

Disney and Lucasfilm executives go to great lengths to ensure copies of Star Wars scripts don't fall into the wrong hands, but even with all their strict security measures in place, a script for the upcoming instalment in the current trilogy ended up for sale on the e-commerce site after one of the actors left it in their room and it was intercepted by a cleaner.

"The security is insane, the company were really nervous about anything getting out. So, they had only a handful of scripts and they were printed on crazy uncopyable paper," director J.J. Abrams said during an appearance on Good Morning America. "And then one of our actors - I'm not going to say which one, I want to but I won't - left it under their bed and it was found by someone who was cleaning their place.

"It was given to someone else who then went to sell it on eBay and someone at the company said, 'There's a script, that looks like it's a legit script that's for sale on eBay.' And they got it back before it sold."

While he didn't name the actor, it's likely it was one of the film's main stars - such as Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, and Oscar Isaac - as supporting actors weren't given a full script.

The Americans star Keri Russell, who joins the franchise as the mysterious Zorii Bliss, recently revealed to Entertainment Weekly that she was only allowed to keep scripts for her scenes and was once escorted to a small room where she could read the screenplay in full while being watched by a security guard.

The Rise of Skywalker hits cinemas from 18 December.