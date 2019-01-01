Daniel Craig confirms he's 'done' with James Bond

Daniel Craig has finally confirmed he is done with playing suave spy James Bond.

The British actor left fans guessing about his future in the franchise as he promoted the 2015 release of Bond movie Spectre, after claiming he'd rather "slash his wrists" than reprise his role as 007 once more.

He later backtracked and insisted he just needed a break, and subsequently returned for the 25th movie in the series, the upcoming No Time to Die, which he believes will serve as the perfect swansong for his stint as Ian Fleming's fictional character.

During an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, he told the host that he was making no more James Bond movies.

When Colbert asked Craig if he was "done with Bond," the 51-year-old actor replied, "Yes."

"You're done with Bond?" the host pressed, prompting Craig to state firmly: "It's done."

In another interview with USA Today, he told the publication that he's had a "really good run" with the role he's held since 2006's Casino Royale.

"It was the right thing to do one more," Craig stated, before adding that he is confident fans will be pleased with No Time to Die. "I think we've done something really wonderful... We've got an amazing story and something that's going to be surprising for people. It's all going to come together."

The discussion about who should replace Craig as Bond has been ongoing for years and is likely to reach new heights following his confirmation. Previous favourites for the role have included Idris Elba, Tom Hiddleston, and Richard Madden.

No Time to Die, which features returning stars Naomie Harris, Ralph Fiennes, and Ben Whishaw alongside newcomers Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, and Ana de Armas, is set to open in cinemas in April.