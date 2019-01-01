Kristen Bell wants to 'rescue' Disneyland cast members performing as her Frozen character

Kristen Bell finds it "weird" when she comes face-to-face with her Frozen character Anna during visits to Disneyland with her children.

The 39-year-old appeared in the original 2013 flick and returned for its record breaking sequel Frozen 2, which is showing in theatres now.

Speaking on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday, the actress explained she's amazed the cast members stay in character all day, but wishes she could talk to them like normal people.

"The one thing that's weird is that when you talk to them, they can't break. So I go up and we're taking a picture and I'm like, 'Hi, how are you?' And she's like, 'Arendelle (city in Frozen) is beautiful today!'" she shared. "All I want to do is go, 'Blink twice if you need to be rescued!' Because this is crazy. The kids love it but it is weird to the adults!"

Frozen 2, also starring Idina Menzel, made history as the largest day-and-date global animation debut in history, raking in $350 million (£271.89 million) worldwide, according to Variety.

It also managed to pull in $127 million (£98.66 million) in North America, making it the third-best opening weekend for an animated film, and took a record-breaking $19.4 million (£15.07 million) in the U.K. and Ireland.