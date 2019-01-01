J.J. Abrams and Kathleen Kennedy consulted George Lucas before writing The Rise of Skywalker

J.J. Abrams and Kathleen Kennedy consulted George Lucas before writing Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Disney boss Bob Iger recently revealed in his memoir that the Lucasfilm founder and Star Wars creator felt let down about the storyline for the first movie in the trilogy, 2015's The Force Awakens.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Kennedy, the president of Lucasfilm, revealed she and director Abrams held a "long meeting" with Lucas to finalise what would happen in the conclusion of the trilogy.

"We sat down with George for a long meeting before we ever put pen to paper on this final episode, so we had the benefit of his thoughts. We took a lot of notes," Kennedy said.

She noted that they were keen to honour the Star Wars creator - who began the saga back in 1977 with A New Hope - and wanted to make sure that there were plans in place to possibly extend the epic story with more trilogies in the future.

"For something that's been here for 40 years entertaining audiences, and something that George initially set out to do with a kind of three act saga with these three trilogies, I think we felt that we should honour and respect that," Kennedy explained.

"And we're taking the time to really look at where this is going from the standpoint of a saga, not just looking at what the next three movies might be. We're really looking at what is the next decade of storytelling so that we can actually build the mythology."

It was also recently confirmed by filmmaker Abrams, who helmed The Force Awakens in 2015, that The Rise of Skywalker would have a running time of two hours and 21 minutes. It is set to be released in cinemas from 18 December.