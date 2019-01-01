NEWS Finn Wittrock joins cast of Deep Water Newsdesk Share with :







Finn Wittrock has joined Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas in psychological thriller Deep Water.



The Judy actor has been added to the star-studded cast, which also includes Tracy Letts, Get Out's Lil Rel Howery, Without a Paddle's Rachel Blanchard, and Jacob Elordi from HBO show Euphoria, according to Deadline.



Wittrock shared the casting article on his Twitter account accompanied by a simple "Wohooo...!"



The film follows an attractive young married couple, Vic and Melinda Van Allen, to be played by Affleck and de Armas, who stave off divorce in a loveless marriage by allowing each other to take lovers. Their mind games take a twisted turn when people around them start turning up dead.



Deep Water is being directed by British filmmaker Adrian Lyne, marking his first film in 17 years following 2002's Unfaithful. He is also well known for making films such as Fatal Attraction, 9 ½ Weeks, Indecent Proposal, and Jacob's Ladder, as well as 1983 classic Flashdance.



Sam Levinson, the creator of Euphoria, and Zack Helm wrote the screenplay based on Patricia Highsmith's 1957 novel of the same name.



Wittrock was most recently seen onscreen playing Judy Garland's fifth and last husband Mickey Deans in the biopic Judy, opposite Renee Zellweger, and appearing in the series finale of American Horror Story: 1984.



The American Horror Story regular will next be seen in its producer Ryan Murphy's upcoming TV project, Ratched, which focuses on Nurse Ratched from One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. He recently finished filming movie dramas Long Weekend and A Mouthful of Air and is attached to star in comedy-thriller Deception Road.