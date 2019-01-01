Daisy Ridley struggled to keep Star Wars casting secret as pals questioned spending habits

Daisy Ridley struggled to keep her involvement with the Star Wars franchise a secret while she was still working as a bartender.

The star landed the career-making role of Rey five years ago in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, but was unable to share the news publicly until much later in the process.

At the time, the actress was working in a bar, and she told U.S. late night host Jimmy Fallon on Monday that they soon became suspicious when they recognised a change in her spending habits.

"I told my mum, dad and sister, and then I couldn't tell anyone else," she admitted. "But I was going to quite an expensive gym, and I was a bartender, so everyone was like, 'Why you going to an expensive gym?' And I was like, 'Uh, no reason!'"

Daisy added: "People knew something was going on."

She is next set to appear in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and the actress confessed she loved being a "viral sensation" after a photo of her character holding a blood-red light saber emerged last August - prompting fans to question if she'd crossed over to the dark side.

"It dropped at a convention and then the trailer didn't come out for three days," she recalled of the buzz surrounding the image. "So my mum was texting me, like, 'What is this I've seen on Twitter? Do you go dark?' And I was like, 'We'll have to wait and see.'"

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker debuts in theatres from 18 December.