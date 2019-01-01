Richard E. Grant's car stolen from driveway

Richard E. Grant has appealed for help from fans after his Land Rover car was stolen from his home in south London.

The Can You Ever Forgive Me? actor revealed he had been targeted by car thieves in a now-deleted Twitter post on Tuesday, in which he told fans to look out for the vehicle.

"My car has been stolen from outside my house. It's a dark green Landrover (sic) Discovery," he tweeted.

The star then shared its number plate and told fans to look out for the car, but deleted the post after being warned about sharing his details.

Officials from London's Metropolitan Police told WENN they are investigating the theft of the vehicle "from outside a residential address" in south London after being called out on Tuesday morning.

They added: "It was reported the car, described as a green Land Rover Discovery, had been stolen overnight. No arrests (have been made); enquiries into the circumstances continue."

Richard's followers were quick to express sympathy with his plight, with one writing: "Oh my, not the start you want today or any day. Hope it's found soon and returned in good condition."