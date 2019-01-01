Kim Kardashian addresses brother Rob's revenge porn lawsuit in 'tricky' interview

Kim Kardashian had no idea how to answer a question about revenge porn in a new interview without making her brother Rob Kardashian feel terrible.

The reality star is in the midst of a lawsuit with his ex Blac Chyna, after sharing intimate pictures of her online following their bitter split. Kim was asked for her opinion on the revenge porn culture during an interview with New York Magazine, and revealed she was unsure how to answer.

"I guess that question is a bit tricky," she mused. "Not even for my situation, but because my brother did post photos of his baby mama and he's in a revenge-porn lawsuit. Obviously, I get the difference. And I would talk about me. But I don't know the right thing to say without making him feel like the biggest piece of s**t."

Continuing to reflect upon how times have changed in recent years, Kim explained: "I think the #MeToo culture goes into the cancel-culture realm, where maybe... Well, I don't want to speak for people who have been sexually assaulted because I actually don't know what that's like. But even just finding love in the workplace... That used to be the only way, you know.

"So many of my parents' friends married their secretaries, and were together for 40 years, and have children together. And now it's like, 'Oh, how could you?' The head of McDonald's getting fired for having a consensual relationship with a co-worker. That kind of threw me off a little bit, just thinking how times have changed."

McDonald's chief executive Steve Easterbrook was fired by the fast food giant earlier this month, with the company stating he had "violated company policy" and shown "poor judgement" through his consensual relationship with a fellow employee.