Demi Moore helped deliver Soleil Moon Frye's children

Demi Moore helped deliver all four of Soleil Moon Frye's children.

The actresses have long been pals, but their friendship extends far beyond the norm. In a new interview with Fox News.com, Soleil told the outlet that Demi was a "miracle worker" when she gave birth to each of her kids - Jagger, Story, Poet and Lyric.

"Demi is incredible. She helped my four babies come into the world and she is just a miracle worker," she said. "She was there with me every step of the way. And she really keeps me so grounded and was so comforting to me throughout those experiences. And I love her from the bottom of my heart.

"I mean, literally I always say that Demi must have been the doctor in her past life because she is really miraculous when it comes to bringing babies into the world. It's a little secret, not such a secret now because I keep telling everybody I know. I'm like, 'She brought all the babies.'... She's amazing."

Elsewhere, Soleil talked about the upcoming reboot of her '80s TV show Punky Brewster and her first-ever festive movie Staging Christmas.

Explaining that she's decided to take on more family-friendly projects in recent years, Soleil said of her holiday film: "You know, my kids and I are very, very close and we love to watch movies together. So I'm really excited to be able to watch this with them. And we love having time together, eating popcorn, eating candy, like just enjoying our time, going to the movies, watching movies at home. So to be able to do a movie that the whole family can enjoy is awesome."